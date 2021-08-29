Chelsea transfer news: Fabrizio Romano provides updates on Blues’ pursuits of two players

Fabrizio Romano has provided updates on Chelsea’s pursuits of both Saul Niguez and Jules Kounde during his latest column for BenchWarmers.

If the transfer window ended tonight and Chelsea finished their summer having only brought in Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Tuchel would probably be pretty satisfied.

The Blues were not far off mounting a title challenge last term, they won the Premier League after all, but found themselves without a striker they could rely on.

In Lukaku, they have one of the best strikers on the planet and a player who has already fitted like a glove into the Chelsea starting eleven.

However, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest column for BenchWarmers, Chelsea are not yet done.

Romano writes that Chelsea are still trying to agree a fee for the transfer of Jules Kounde for Sevilla, with personal terms thought to have been agreed with the Frenchman over a month ago.

The transfer guru added in his exclusive column for BenchWarmers that Chelsea are also pushing to sign Saul Niguez on loan from Atletico Madrid before the transfer deadline.

Chelsea have made a marquee signing in attack and now appear to be focusing their efforts on strengthening in defence and midfield in the next few days.

Chelsea fans will be crossing their fingers that the club are able to get one, or both, of the deals over the line.