Euro giants confident of signing Man United star, deal hinges on Red Devils landing replacement

Manchester United FC
Borussia Dortmund are reportedly confident of agreeing a transfer deal for Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, though this deal would hinge on the Red Devils bringing in a replacement before next week’s transfer deadline.

Dalot shone on loan at AC Milan last season and looks like he could be a useful signing for Dortmund and other top clubs, while some Man Utd fans might even feel it’s worth giving him another chance to show what he can do at Old Trafford.

Still, Sky Sports suggest it’s more likely Dalot could be on the move to Dortmund in a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer, though this hinges on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side bringing in a replacement before the transfer deadline.

Diogo Dalot in action for Manchester United
United signed Dalot as a promising youngster from Porto during Jose Mourinho’s time in charge of the club, but it’s ever really seemed like Solskjaer fancied him as someone who could be a regular in his first-team.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined not long after Solskjaer took over, and has become the clear first choice for the club since then.

United could perhaps benefit from Dalot’s attacking qualities, however, or else bring in a replacement for the Portugal international who could be more to Solskjaer’s liking.

