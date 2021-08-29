Manchester United winger could now leave amid host of Premier League interest

Manchester United will reportedly allow Dan James to leave the club after Cristiano Ronaldo’s impending return.

Man United fans will be pinching themselves to ensure that the past few days haven’t been a dream. Cristiano Ronaldo, back at Old Trafford, playing for the club where it all began.

With Ronaldo looking all set to link up with his Man United teammates after the international break, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be welcoming the final piece of his attacking jigsaw.

However, the arrival of a player like Ronaldo in any squad is going to have ramifications, and as per The Sun, Dan James could be the one to leave in wake of the big deal.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo to earn more than £560,000-a-week with Man United as part of record Premier League contract

The report notes that clubs have asked for James earlier in the summer, but Man United were not previously open to selling. The Welshman could now be loaned or even sold, as per The Sun.

While the report mentions Everton, Brighton, Leeds and Crystal Palace as potential suitors, CaughtOffside has also exclusively revealed Leicester City to be in the race.

? NEW ? Leicester City have already tried once this window to get Dan James from #MUFC #LCFC are now waiting to see what happens with CR7 – considering second attempt before window closes ? pic.twitter.com/kHDzwq5HkG — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) August 27, 2021

James, 23, has perhaps not developed since leaving Swansea City as much as Man United fans would hope. His final ball and decision-making remain rather unrefined.

The Welshman rarely has an issue getting into the right positions by driving forward at pace, but he’s still struggling with determining what to do next.

While those imperfections are heavily scrutinised at Man United, there could be another club out there which is better suited to his playing style.

James is also going to have a battle on his hands to get regular game-time this campaign, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer having the following attacking options available as it stands:

Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Edinson Cavani, Cristiano Ronaldo, Amad Diallo and Dan James.

You’d expect to see Man United’s starting XI shape up something like this in the weeks which come after the international break’s conclusion.

There’s no room for James in there. Perhaps not even on the bench…