Talks held: Club working to make second loan signing from Chelsea

Reading are reportedly in talks over a loan move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater after also bringing in Baba Rahman on a temporary deal from the Blues this summer.

Drinkwater is the Championship side’s next target and negotiations are underway to bring the former Leicester City ace in on a loan deal that would still see Chelsea pay most of his wages, according to the Reading Chronicle.

Chelsea fans could be forgiven for almost forgetting that Drinkwater is even their player, with the 31-year-old barely featuring for the club since he joined them, going out on loan three times instead.

Drinkwater has had spells with Aston Villa, Burnley and Turkish side Kasimpasa, but hasn’t done much to impress with those teams either.

It’s sad to see Drinkwater’s career stall in this way after his fine performances during his days as a Leicester player, when he played a key role in the Foxes’ stunning 2015/16 Premier League title victory.

Chelsea fans will hope that Drinkwater can perhaps get back to his best with a team like Reading so they can finally offload him permanently.