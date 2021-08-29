(Video) David De Gea makes incredible point-blank save to preserve Manchester United’s clean sheet at Wolves

Wolves were denied an opening goal against Manchester United by an incredible point-blank save from David De Gea.

De Gea has been under the microscope for a couple of years now, with a string of errors suggesting that the Spaniard’s best days between the sticks for Man United could now be behind him.

Dean Henderson has returned to Old Trafford to compete for his spot, with the 24-year-old being the natural successor to De Gea when the time comes – but it’s not time yet.

With the scores level between Wolves and Man United at Molineux, Romain Saïss had two attempts at goal saved by De Gea at close-range. The second stop was something special.

It defies belief that Saïss has managed to not score from there, but De Gea did incredibly well to react after saving the initial effort to get a strong hand to it and prevent the ball from nestling in the back of his net.

Reflex saves of this nature are vintage De Gea, it’s the kind of world-class goalkeeping that saw him establish himself as one of the finest in the world after initially being a laughing stock.

If De Gea is able to produce these sort of performances on a regular basis and win Man United points in the process, Henderson is going to have a hard time getting back into the side.