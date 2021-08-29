(Video) Memphis Depay rinses defender with step overs before firing Barcelona into lead with emphatic finish

Memphis Depay scored a quite excellent goal to give Barcelona the lead over Getafe at the Nou Camp.

Depay signed for Barcelona on a free transfer after his Lyon contract came to an end. At the time, it looked like an excellent piece of business from the Spanish giants. Little did they know how important an acquisition it would prove to be.

The Dutchman looks set to be the face of Barcelona in the post-Lionel Messi era, and with a delicious goal against Getafe this afternoon, he’s proven that he can fill some of the void left by the Argentine’s departure.

Depay squared up the Getafe defender, performed several step overs before striking towards goal, low and hard.

Memphis Depay is at it again! ? Brilliant skill and composure from the Dutch superstar ? It’s a first half goal-fest between Barca and Getafe ? pic.twitter.com/c6qwhWtVwW — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 29, 2021

GOLAZO DE MI MEMPHIS DEPAY ???? pic.twitter.com/BQx62KLOkU — Alexx Carrasquedo (@AlexxCarZe) August 29, 2021





Depay is no Lionel Messi, he’d be the first to tell you that, but there’s no reason why he can’t fill his boots being the centre-piece in this Barcelona front-line.

If Barca are going to be competitive this campaign, they’re going to need the 27-year-old to be at his very best.

The fact that he’s hit the ground running in the manner that he has is really positive sign.

La Liga defenders beware…