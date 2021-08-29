Borussia Dortmund show interest in signing Chelsea 20-year-old on loan for the season

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi on loan.

Hudson-Odoi, a product of Chelsea’s academy, has been somewhat of an experiment as far as the club are concerned.

The youngster, despite showing great promise from an early age, has never been sent out on loan. Hudson-Odoi has stuck around to compete for minutes under several different managers.

The 20-year-old appeared to earn himself some credit with Thomas Tuchel over pre-season, which suggested he could have a considerable role to play in the new campaign.

However, after the Chelsea squad returned following their post-tournament holidays, Hudson-Odoi has once again found himself on the peripheral.

While there hasn’t been any imminent indication that he could leave the club in the days leading up to the end of the transfer window, Borussia Dortmund are reportedly showing interest.

According to Sky Germany, Dortmund would be keen on bringing Hudson-Odoi in on an initial loan, with the Bundesliga giants having lost creative outlet Jadon Sancho to Manchester United.

The report notes that Dortmund are yet to firm up their interest in Hudson-Odoi, but the youngster could find himself with a decision to make if an offer is put on the table.

Hudson-Odoi looks likely to spend the bulk of Chelsea’s campaign among the substitutes, while Dortmund could provide him with the opportunity to spread his wings.

For us, this looks like a no brainer – Hudson-Odoi should go where he’ll play football.