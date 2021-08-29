Rafael Benitez is building quite the squad at Everton, with the likes of Demarai Gray firing the Toffees towards the top of the table after an unbeaten start to their 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

Gray was a snip at just £1.5m and talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor detailed a conversation he’d had with Fabian Delph, where the latter suggested that Gray has all of the attributes to become one of the best wingers in the English top-flight.

With two goals already, Gray is absolutely flying.