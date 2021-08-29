Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has hit out at midfielder Fred after a slow start to the game against Wolves.

The Brazil international has often divided opinion in his time at Old Trafford, and fans will surely be disappointed at his continued lack of improvement.

Fred has his qualities, but is also far too prone to some sloppy performances and individual errors.

See below as Ferdinand hits out at how Fred is playing so far for United against Wolves, with the 28-year-old looking a pretty clear weak link for the Red Devils so far as many fans on social media also hit out at his display…

Fred wake up bro… ffs! #WOLMUN — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 29, 2021

United have been linked with midfielders like Declan Rice, Saul and Yves Bissouma this summer, and perhaps Fred’s performance today shows once again that this is an area that needs addressing.