Mason Greenwood matches 27-year-old Premier League record with goal for Man Utd vs Wolves

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has become just the second teenager in Premier League history to score in each of the opening three games of the season.

The immensely-talented 19-year-old has long looked a terrific prospect for Man Utd, though he suffered a bit of a dip in form for much of last season.

There’s no doubt Greenwood is back to hiss best now, however, after scoring yet another goal for the Red Devils today to give them a 1-0 win away at Wolves.

According to Opta, this assures Greenwood a place in the Premier League record books alongside Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, whose record had stood for a remarkable 27 years…

3 – Mason Greenwood is only the second teenager in Premier League history to score in each of his side's first three games of a season, after Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95. Starring. pic.twitter.com/xcmGPpCUIO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021

Fowler went on to enjoy a great career in the top flight, and it seems almost certain that Greenwood is also going to go down as one of the modern greats in this league.

United may have just re-signed club legend Cristiano Ronaldo, but in Greenwood they have a hugely exciting player for the future who could have just as big a role this season as well.