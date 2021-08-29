Pep Guardiola defends Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after difficult start to Premier League season

Pep Guardiola has urged Arsenal to stick with manager Mikel Arteta despite their difficult start to the season.

Arsenal’s 2021/22 Premier League campaign got off to the worst possible start with a defeat away to newly-promoted Brentford.

The Gunners were then bullied in front of a home crowd at the Emirates by Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku in a 2-0 defeat.

The less said about their trip to the Etihad, the better, with 10-man Arsenal having fallen to a miserable 5-0 loss.

Mikel Arteta is already under pressure, with Arsenal bottom of the Premier League table with nine goals conceded and zero scored.

Still, his friend and former colleague, Pep Guardiola, has urged the Gunners to keep the faith and stick with the Spaniard.

Here’s what he had to say.

?”He taught me many many things. I don’t have any doubts. He will be back.” Pep Guardiola has nothing but praise for Mikel Arteta pic.twitter.com/HhCUn7ah4r — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 28, 2021

Credit to Guardiola for defending Arteta in this manner, but you can’t really have expected him to do anything else.

Arteta and Guardiola formed a close bond while the Arsenal boss was working as his assistant at Manchester City.

Unfortunately, it appears as though becoming a first-team manager at a club like Arsenal was too big a step up too soon in Arteta’s career.

He perhaps could have done with a few more years of experience working in tandem with Guardiola before making the leap.