Manchester United legend Roy Keane has delivered something of a reality check to the clubs fans over the imminent transfer return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Red Devils supporters will no doubt be thrilled about this club legend returning to Old Trafford after so many years, but Keane has his doubts about the Portugal international being the difference in delivering major trophies.

The former United captain still thinks Ronaldo has a lot to offer and that this move is a good one for all involved, but it seems he still has question-marks over other areas of the team at this moment in time.

"He'll bring a winning mentality to the dressing room" ? Roy Keane is pleased to see Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United ? ? Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League pic.twitter.com/SCj3BvlQCL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2021

The Irishman is certainly glad to see Ronaldo coming back and giving United some experience and winning mentality, whilst also praising the 36-year-old for his intelligence and for the way he’s adapted his game in recent times.

Man Utd supporters will surely be under no illusions about what version of Ronaldo they’re signing, with the veteran forward perhaps no longer capable of playing week in, week out and scoring 30 or more goals every season like he did at his peak.

That said, there’s no way anyone at the club would have wanted them to turn down the chance to bring this legendary figure home.