Jules Kounde to Chelsea will be completed when this one thing happens

Jules Kounde to Chelsea will reportedly be given the green light after Sevilla are able to sign Getafe defender Djene.

As has been reported by outlets such as Sky Sports, Chelsea have been pursuing Kounde, who has seemingly been identified as the ideal addition to Thomas Tuchel’s back-line.

On the evidence we saw at Anfield, Chelsea have no pressing need for a new defender, especially when they’re able to bring Thiago Silva on off the bench.

Kounde is the man that Chelsea are after, though, as it looks as though they’re closing in on completing a deal to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

According to Fichajes, Getafe defender Djene is the man who Sevilla believe is best qualified to come in as a replacement for Kounde.

The report notes that other players have been considered, Sven Botman being one, but Djene has considerable La Liga experience, which could prove to be invaluable.

If Sevilla are able to strike a deal with Getafe for the transfer of Djene’s services, it should provide the green light for Kounde to head to Chelsea.

The minutes are ticking down towards the transfer deadline, so all parties ought to get their backsides into gear if they haven’t already.