“Coming soon” – Journalist teases Chelsea fans with transfer hint

Journalist Kevin Palmer appears confident that Chelsea might be edging closer to sealing the transfer of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

The talented 22-year-old has long been linked with the Blues, and speculation seems to be hotting up over a late move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The latest print edition of ABC Sevilla, as translated by Sport Witness, have claimed that Sevilla are expecting a fresh bid for Kounde, possibly at some point today, after he missed the club’s latest game against Elche yesterday.

Chelsea fans will hope that Palmer has now learned of another update as he has simply tweeted the following that strongly hints at a key development…

Palmer didn’t provide much more detail, unfortunately, so this might be purely speculative.

Still, his record when it comes to reporting on transfers means it’s surely worth paying attention to, and it could be cause for excitement for Chelsea supporters.

Kounde looks an ideal signing to give Thomas Tuchel a further boost after the superb addition of Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Tuchel guided CFC to Champions League glory last season and a better striker and defender would surely make his side more genuine title contenders.