Sevilla are reportedly expecting a fresh transfer bid from Chelsea for star defender Jules Kounde in the next few hours.

This is according to the latest print edition of ABC Sevilla, as translated by Sport Witness, with Kounde also supposedly asking to miss the club’s game against Elche yesterday amid doubts over his future.

Kounde has been a star player for Sevilla and looks like he’d be a terrific signing for Chelsea, who could do with a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva in defence.

There are also some question-marks over Antonio Rudiger’s future, with the Germany international in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and seemingly not that close to agreeing an extension.

Chelsea fans will hope these latest developments suggest Kounde’s move to west London may be edging closer.

It sounds like another offer for the France international should come along soon, but Sevilla will no doubt hope to get a generous fee for such a top player.

The La Liga side have a history of selling their best players to Europe’s elite, and Kounde looks like another who could go on to have a great career after an impressive spell in Andalusia.