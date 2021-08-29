Club expect fresh Chelsea transfer bid in next few hours after star player asked to miss game yesterday

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Sevilla are reportedly expecting a fresh transfer bid from Chelsea for star defender Jules Kounde in the next few hours.

This is according to the latest print edition of ABC Sevilla, as translated by Sport Witness, with Kounde also supposedly asking to miss the club’s game against Elche yesterday amid doubts over his future.

Kounde has been a star player for Sevilla and looks like he’d be a terrific signing for Chelsea, who could do with a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva in defence.

There are also some question-marks over Antonio Rudiger’s future, with the Germany international in the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge and seemingly not that close to agreeing an extension.

Jules Kounde is being linked with Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ronaldoh was at Man United two weeks ago before Leeds United fixture
Bid prepared: Man United closing in on beating Arsenal to €40million transfer
Tottenham keen to continue spending spree with capture of Barcelona’s Emerson Royal

MORE: Chelsea in talks over midfielder loan

Chelsea fans will hope these latest developments suggest Kounde’s move to west London may be edging closer.

It sounds like another offer for the France international should come along soon, but Sevilla will no doubt hope to get a generous fee for such a top player.

The La Liga side have a history of selling their best players to Europe’s elite, and Kounde looks like another who could go on to have a great career after an impressive spell in Andalusia.

More Stories Jules Kounde Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.