PSG consider Bayern Munich goal-machine as potential Kylian Mbappe replacement

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly look to sign Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski if Kylian Mbappe departs to Real Madrid before the transfer deadline.

Speculation suggesting that Mbappe could make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu before the transfer window comes to a close has intensified over the past seven days.

The Guardian reported that Real Madrid put £146m on the table in their efforts to sign Mbappe, despite the Frenchman having less than 12 months left to run on his contract.

The lack of significant update since that point suggests the deal may have stalled, but a report has claimed that PSG are already hunting Mbappe’s replacement.

MORE: Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in danger with Los Blancos ‘ready to withdraw their offer’

According to Todo Fichajes, PSG will look to launch a move to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich if the Mbappe to Real Madrid deal is completed.

Sky Sports reported ten days ago that Lewandowski was hoping to find a new challenge away from Bayern, with the asking price set at £100m.

The pieces could be falling into place for the Pole, though you think it unlikely that Bayern would be willing to let go of him so late in the transfer window.

Lewandowski scored a hat-trick on Saturday during Bayern’s demolition of Hertha Berlin. Replacing his direct goal contributions would be virtually impossible.

Though, this summer transfer window has been like no other we’ve seen before, so should we really be surprised if Lewandowski moves to the Parc des Princes?