West Ham are reportedly planning a late £15million transfer bid for Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard.

The England international shone on loan with the Hammers in the second half of last season, and it’s little surprise that David Moyes seems keen to have him back in a permanent deal.

According to the Daily Star, West Ham are now hoping to sign Lingard in a cut-price £15m deal, despite previously being quoted £25m for the 28-year-old.

It may well be that Man Utd’s expensive move for Cristiano Ronaldo will make them increasingly prepared to offload players, so West Ham might sense an opportunity here.

Jesse Lingard could make a late move away from Manchester United
Jesse Lingard was sensational on loan at West Ham last season
Some Red Devils fans may be disappointed that Lingard seems to remain a fringe player at Old Trafford, as he showed his class at West Ham last season, when he was arguably one of the most in-form players in the Premier League for a few months.

United have plenty of other attacking options, though, so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might struggle to find room for Lingard, even if there is a case for giving him more playing time than someone like Anthony Martial or Daniel James.

