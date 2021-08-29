Sunday night could represent an epic changing of the guard at Paris Saint-Germain, as the Ligue Un table-toppers travel to Reims looking to make it a perfect four wins from four in the French top-flight.

The official Ligue 1 website suggest that, finally, Lionel Messi will make his debut in the match after signing on a free transfer from Barcelona.

It’s a transfer that sent shockwaves through the world of football principally because it was thought that the deal the Catalans had previously agreed with him would take him into retirement.

He has little to prove, but will almost certainly want to hit the ground running for his new club.

MORE: Souness rips into Ronaldo

It may be the only opportunity that football fans everywhere get to see an attacking triumvirate of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe line up together too.

With only a few days left of the summer transfer window, Real Madrid are still knocking on the door for the French World Cup winner’s signature.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Ex-PL star accused Man Utd of being ‘frightened’ into resigning Cristiano Ronaldo Borussia Dortmund show interest in signing Chelsea 20-year-old on loan for the season Keith Hackett column: Red card was Anthony Taylor’s only option and Chelsea could face punishment for their reaction

However, there may still be a sting in the tail, with AS reporting in their live transfer tracker that Los Blancos want a definitive decision on whether the transfer can take place in this window by 6.00pm CEST on Monday.

Watch this space.