Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain debut could signal Kylian Mbappe’s farewell

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Sunday night could represent an epic changing of the guard at Paris Saint-Germain, as the Ligue Un table-toppers travel to Reims looking to make it a perfect four wins from four in the French top-flight.

The official Ligue 1 website suggest that, finally, Lionel Messi will make his debut in the match after signing on a free transfer from Barcelona.

It’s a transfer that sent shockwaves through the world of football principally because it was thought that the deal the Catalans had previously agreed with him would take him into retirement.

He has little to prove, but will almost certainly want to hit the ground running for his new club.

MORE: Souness rips into Ronaldo

It may be the only opportunity that football fans everywhere get to see an attacking triumvirate of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe line up together too.

Lionel Messi and Neymar could line up alongside each other for the first time in four years against Reims on Sunday night

With only a few days left of the summer transfer window, Real Madrid are still knocking on the door for the French World Cup winner’s signature.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ex-PL star accused Man Utd of being ‘frightened’ into resigning Cristiano Ronaldo
Borussia Dortmund show interest in signing Chelsea 20-year-old on loan for the season
Keith Hackett column: Red card was Anthony Taylor’s only option and Chelsea could face punishment for their reaction

However, there may still be a sting in the tail, with AS reporting in their live transfer tracker that Los Blancos want a definitive decision on whether the transfer can take place in this window by 6.00pm CEST on Monday.

Watch this space.

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.