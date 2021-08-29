Liverpool midfielder could be subject of £15m Aston Villa bid before transfer deadline

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones on a permanent transfer.

Jones, who is only 20-years-old, has broken into the squad under Jurgen Klopp, with the German using him as a rotation option in the middle of the park.

The midfielder missed the start of the Premier League season after suffering a concussion during the Reds’ final friendly match of pre-season.

With Gini Wijnaldum having departed on a free transfer to PSG, you’d expect Jones to have a role to play for Liverpool this campaign.

However, The Sun report that Aston Villa are set to test Liverpool’s resolve by making a move to sign Jones in what would be a permanent deal.

The report notes that Jones, who has a contract until 2025, could be subject of a £15m bid before the transfer window closes early next week.

Liverpool’s valuation of the England U21 international is not mentioned in the report, but Villa would do well to strike an agreement at such an affordable figure.

Jones, as previously mentioned, is only 20. He has a seriously bright future ahead of him, one which you’d thought would be spent at Anfield.

Aston Villa may well have to adjust their expectations if they’re looking to sign a player with his profile for as little as £15m in the current, inflated transfer market.

It would be no surprise to see Dean Smith’s men look to the transfer market before the window closes, though.

Having lost Jack Grealish, Villa have dipped into the market to bring in Emi Buendia, Danny Ings and Leon Bailey – but is it enough?

If the Midlanders are hoping to build on their success of last campaign, more of that Grealish cash might need to be invested in the coming days.

It remains to be seen whether Jones will be one of the players who could arrive to strengthen the club’s selection options before the deadline.