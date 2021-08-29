“He reminds me a little bit of Messi” – Liverpool wonderkid earns huge praise from pundit

Liverpool wonderkid Harvey Elliott is enjoying a fine start to the season and has now been compared to footballing legend Lionel Messi.

Speaking during commentary duty on NBC Sport yesterday, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Arsenal legend Lee Dixon heaped praise onto Elliott’s performance against Chelsea, and compared his playing style to that of Argentine maestro Messi.

“He’s probably been Liverpool’s best player. Knowing where the space is, little walks into that space,” Dixon said.

“Listen, I’m going to say something now. He reminds me a little bit of Messi. He walks like him. He’s diminutive and just waits for the ball to come to him.

“He’s a real talent at 18 – that’s for sure!”

Even if Elliott is nowhere near Messi’s level (who is?), you can kind of see what Dixon means about the way he plays the game giving him a similar style in that attacking midfield position.

To be honest, if the 18-year-old can get anywhere close to Messi’s level then most Liverpool fans would be happy with that.

Reds supporters will certainly like what they’ve seen from Elliott so far this season as he increasingly looks like he’s going to have a big role in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team.

The teenager spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and it seems that spell has done wonders to prepare him for life playing regularly at the highest level.