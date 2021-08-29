The return of football supporters to grounds all over the country has breathed new life back into the game after the longest 18 months in its history.

The coronavirus pandemic quickly ensured that fans would only be able to follow their teams from the comfort of their own homes, but the success of the government’s vaccine rollout has meant that the atmosphere that everyone has longed for, returned at the start of the current campaign.

Unfortunately, as has always been the case with the beautiful game, there are always a few fans that turn things ugly.

During the Liverpool v Chelsea match on Saturday evening, homophobic chanting was heard, and the Reds have been quick to issue a condemnation.

An official statement has been released by the club, in which it reminded all supporters of their responsibilities when attending matches at Anfield.

It’s a real shame that in this day and age, there are still a minority that want to spoil everyone else’s enjoyment of the match.