Malick Kebe, the advisor to Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, has hit out at Jurgen Klopp for leaving his client on the bench against Chelsea.

The Guinea international has been in and out of the Reds starting XI in his time at Anfield so far, with most fans likely to agree that he hasn’t really lived up to his potential.

This has led to some speculation over Keita’s future in recent times, though it seems he is set to stay at Liverpool for at least another year.

Still, Kebe has launched an extraordinary Twitter rant against LFC boss Klopp after seeing Keita overlooked once again in the draw against Chelsea…

Liverpool fans surely won’t take kindly to this, with Kebe essentially blaming Klopp’s decision not to play Keita as being key to the disappointing result yesterday.

This surely doesn’t bode too well for Keita’s future at Anfield.