Photo: Man City fan braves the haters by wearing his Ronaldo shirt

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Feverish transfer speculation over the past week initially placed Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City, perhaps as a result of Pep Guardiola’s side being unable to acquire Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Once it became clear that the Portuguese no longer wanted to play for Juventus, who lost their opening Serie A game of the season at home to Empoli without him, the only question was where he would end up.

MORE: Souness rips into Ronaldo

As it turned out, a glorious return to Manchester United has been all but signed and sealed, but one City fan jumped the gun and had to brave the haters when watching the match against Arsenal, resplendent in his Ronaldo shirt.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.