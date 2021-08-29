Feverish transfer speculation over the past week initially placed Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City, perhaps as a result of Pep Guardiola’s side being unable to acquire Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Once it became clear that the Portuguese no longer wanted to play for Juventus, who lost their opening Serie A game of the season at home to Empoli without him, the only question was where he would end up.

As it turned out, a glorious return to Manchester United has been all but signed and sealed, but one City fan jumped the gun and had to brave the haters when watching the match against Arsenal, resplendent in his Ronaldo shirt.