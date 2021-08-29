Fabrizio Romano details Man City transfer plans after missing out on Harry Kane & Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City might stick with their squad as it is after missing out on transfer deals for Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column.

The Premier League champions bid an emotional farewell to Sergio Aguero at the end of last season, and the legendary Argentine leaves big shoes to fill up front at the Etihad Stadium.

City could certainly have done with bringing in an elite goal-scorer like Kane or Ronaldo, but it seems there might not really be any alternatives left on the club’s radar now.

Romano states that City will bring Kayky in earlier than expected, but it remains to be seen if the Fluminense wonderkid will really be ready to make much of an impact in the first-team just yet.

Still, that might be it for Pep Guardiola this summer, with Jack Grealish coming in from Aston Villa earlier in the summer, while there’s not anything else that the club obviously need.

It seems a gamble not to try going after another big-name forward, but City did win the title without really playing a striker for much of last season due to Aguero’s injury troubles.

Gabriel Jesus has also started this campaign brightly and might be able to step up.