Manchester United break all-time English Football League record with win over Wolves

Manchester United – record breakers. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men today broke the record for the longest away unbeaten run in English football history.

The Red Devils will be looking to build on last campaign to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League title this time around.

United threatened to challenge rivals City for the Premier League crown, but ultimately fell short, despite going the whole season without suffering a single defeat away from home.

That remarkable streak was not enough to win them any silverware, but it has now seen them etch their name into the English football history books after today’s 1-0 win over Wolves.

28 – Manchester United are now unbeaten in their last 28 Premier League away games (W18 D10), establishing a new record for the longest unbeaten away run in English Football League history. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/v7fWyjwpO0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021

MORE: Mason Greenwood matches 27-year-old Premier League record with goal for Man Utd vs Wolves

Man United rode their luck at Molineux this afternoon, with Adama Traore terrorising their midfield and attack throughout the opening 45 minutes of the contest.

Though Solskjaer has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, and Cristiano Ronaldo to come, there is a glaringly obvious need for a new midfielder.

Yet, with the transfer window set to close in just a matter of days, Man United have limited time to address that flaw in the squad.

The away record is mightily impressive and an achievement worth celebrating, but it’s the title they want, and can they do it without a new midfielder?