Man Utd player ratings vs Wolves: Mixed fortunes for new signings, De Gea & Greenwood among highest rated

Manchester United have kept up their strong start to the season with a 1-0 win away to Wolves this afternoon in the Premier League.

The Red Devils started with a 5-1 win over Leeds this term, and though they haven’t quite looked as convincing since then, they’ve continued to grind out results.

They were up against it before Mason Greenwood bagged an important equaliser at Southampton, and he scored the winner for Man Utd at Molineux today.

United fans will be pleased with this important three points after Liverpool and Chelsea took points off each other in their game at Anfield this weekend, and it was also a chance to see the club’s summer signings in action.

There was no Cristiano Ronaldo just yet (though a cardboard cut-out of the Portuguese superstar made an appearance in the stands!), but United fans did get a look at Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho against Wolves.

Here’s now the new-boys, and everyone else, rated in today’s game…

David de Gea (8) – Made a stunning double save in the second half and generally looked solid throughout. A big improvement from the Spanish shot-stopper after a dip in his performances last season.

Harry Maguire (7) – Solid from the United captain, who held his ground reasonably well against a lively Wolves attack that dominated the game at points.

Raphael Varane (8) – A really impressive debut from the summer signing from Real Madrid, who is looking like being an absolutely ideal partner for Maguire at the back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (8) – A fine performance from one of the most underrated players in the Premier League, with Wan-Bissaka doing brilliantly to race back and block a shot on the line that looked like being a certain goal for Wolves.

Luke Shaw (7) – Not quite at his usual high standards, but a solid performance from Luke Shaw at left-back, even if Trincao had some joy down that side.

Fred (6) – A weak link in the United team today, with some sloppy and lazy play at times making it far too easy for Wolves. Rio Ferdinand wasn’t impressed with the Brazilian, and neither were many of the club’s fans.

Paul Pogba (7) – Moved from the left-hand side back into the centre despite recently impressing in his new role, and it’s fair to say we didn’t really see the best of Pogba in this position, even if he was hardly terrible either.

Bruno Fernandes (6) – Not really his day. Bruno Fernandes obviously can’t inspire Man Utd with a moment of magic every week, but he’s been disappointingly quiet and ineffective since that opening day hat-trick against Leeds.

Jadon Sancho (6) – A first start for the summer signing from Borussia Dortmund, but one to forget as Jadon Sancho started out on the left and didn’t really influence the game as we know he’s capable of. Perhaps better suited to playing on the right in future?

Daniel James (6) – Daniel James continues to get chances this season, but it’s hard to imagine he’s going to keep his place as he just isn’t quite doing enough to justify his selection by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer right now.

Mason Greenwood (8) – An immense talent who was there for United when they needed him again. It will be fascinating to see how United line up once Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are available, but 19-year-old Greenwood has surely made himself undroppable. His winning goal today wasn’t exactly a classic, but it earned him a place in a very exclusive club.

Subs: Edinson Cavani, Diogo Dalot, Anthony Martial