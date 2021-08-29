Real Madrid set deadline to complete Kylian Mbappe transfer from PSG

Real Madrid reportedly want a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe done by the end of this weekend.

The Spanish giants have supposedly given PSG an ultimatum over Mbappe, as they fear they won’t be able to wrap up a deal after Sunday, according to Le Parisien.

Although one imagines PSG will surely just try to avoid letting their star player go, they’re not in the strongest negotiating position due to the Frenchman’s contract situation.

Mbappe is in the final year of his contract at the Parc des Princes, and PSG would do well to cash in on him for big money now, or else lose him on a free in a year’s time.

Then again, some might argue that PSG don’t really need the money, so might benefit from just keeping one of the best footballers on the planet for another season.

Even if Mbappe were to leave on a free next year, he could form a mouth-watering partnership with Lionel Messi and Neymar this season, which might just be enough to give the Ligue 1 giants their long-awaited Champions League victory.

By contrast, Mbappe moving to Real Madrid would significantly strengthen Los Blancos and give PSG more of a genuine rival in the race for European glory this term.