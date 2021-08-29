With only a few days to go until the closure of the transfer window, it appears that West Ham United still have some business to attend to.

David Moyes finally got his man after the confirmation that Kurt Zouma had signed for Chelsea, but the Scot seemingly isn’t done.

According to The Guardian, the Hammers are close to sealing a deal for Croatian star, Nikola Vlasic for in the region of €30m (£25.7m).

The CSKA Moscow attacking midfielder, once of Everton, is likely to end the east Londoners pursuit of Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard once and for all.

His 48 goals and 42 assists in 248 career games per transfermarkt compares favourably with Lingard’s 72 goals and 54 assists in 338 matches.

Vlasic has the advantage of being considerably younger than his contemporary too, and in the right team, is sure to add to his tallies.

Though his time with the Toffees wasn’t the best, scoring just two and assisting once in 20 games, he does at least have Premier League experience, so the prospective transfer isn’t a gamble in that sense.

Moyes will surely be hoping that he will have the same instant impact as Lingard did during his brief loan spell in east London.