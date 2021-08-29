When the suggestion has been made that Paul Pogba is better for France than for Manchester United, it’s something that’s been generally accepted as fact.

The marauding midfielder has 38 goals and 47 assists in 191 appearances since his return to Old Trafford at the start of the 2016/17 season per transfermarkt.

Eleven goals in 84 games for the national side, per transfermarkt, is a return of roughly one in every ten games, as are his eight assists in that time.

Compared to one-in-four/five for the Red Devils, it would suggest that, in fact, Pogba is much more important for his club.

Why let the truth get in the way of a decent rumour though…

MORE: Souness rips into Ronaldo

Perhaps it’s the laissez-faire attitude that he sometimes displays on the pitch which gives the mistaken belief that he’s not trying hard enough.

?? Paul Pogba’s 5 assists this season is the most by a player after two matches ? His assist against Southampton saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally in the #PL (34) ?@ManUtd | #WOLMUN pic.twitter.com/n60WOftGEc — Premier League (@premierleague) August 29, 2021

Certainly, there can be no doubt as to his importance to United this season. His five assists in the two matches he’s played is a Premier League record.

More Stories / Latest News Lionel Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain debut could signal Kylian Mbappe’s farewell Video: Ex-PL star accused Man Utd of being ‘frightened’ into resigning Cristiano Ronaldo Borussia Dortmund show interest in signing Chelsea 20-year-old on loan for the season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely won’t want to lose him this summer or next, so the club hierarchy must do everything they can to persuade him to stay.