Photo: Inter Milan ace ignores Serie A’s wishes of players heading to South America for World Cup Qualifiers

Serie A was one of the leagues that wanted to withhold their players from traveling to South America, citing the coronavirus pandemic and quarantine rules in the country.

However, there are players such as Inter Milan’s Arturo Vidal who ignore the league’s wishes and head to the continent. On Twitter, the 34-year-old uploaded a photo already on a plane en route to Chile as he looks to help La Roja qualify for next year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.