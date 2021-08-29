Sunday afternoon sees Manchester United travelling to Wolverhampton Wanderers looking to make history.

If the Red Devils are able to come away from Molineux with at least a point, that will give them an astonishing 28 consecutive away games unbeaten in the Premier League.

That will beat Arsenal’s record of 27 from 2003/04, which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side equalled last week at Southampton according to Manchester Evening News.

On the train to the game, Ronaldo was spotted, but on this occasion it was just a cardboard cut out.