The appointment of Rafael Benitez to the Everton manager’s job was always going to be a controversial one, simply because of his previous allegiance to Merseyside neighbours, Liverpool.

However, spinning the narrative in such a way as to take away from his successes looked to have initially done more harm than good. Surely you support your club through thick and thin right?

Fortunately for the Spaniard, he’s already made his mark at Goodison Park.

Unbeaten in three Premier League games and a Carabao Cup tie, Everton are one of a clutch of teams at the top of the table, prior to Sunday’s matches.

MORE: Souness rips into Ronaldo

No one should really be that surprised, however. Wherever Benitez has managed, he has always been pragmatic, thoughtful and attack-minded. One could legitimately argue that his short spell at Real Madrid is the only real blot on his copybook.

His transfer window business this summer, given the limitations of needing to keep within the FFP boundaries, has been nothing short of sensational.

More Stories / Latest News Cristiano Ronaldo to earn more than £560,000-a-week with Man United as part of record Premier League contract Ex-Red issues verdict on controversial Reece James handball incident v Liverpool: “Is it a sending off? No” Video: Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi hammers in first goal for loan club Marseille

There are likely to still be some that will argue that Everton also started off well under Carlo Ancelotti before tailing off, but Benitez isn’t the Italian.

If he’s backed in the right way, by both club and supporters, this really could be the start of another golden period for the Toffees.