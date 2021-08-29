If there’s one thing that Real Madrid’s combative midfielder, Casemiro, is known for, it’s that he likes a tackle or two.

The Brazilian is always involved at the sharp end and never goes hiding in a game, which is perhaps why he’s so beloved by Los Blancos aficionados and detested by rival supporters.

He is a competitor supreme and, arguably, one of the most important players in Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

During Saturday night’s game against Real Betis, Casemiro comically chopped down the referee after mistaking him for an opponent.

Casemiro loves tackling so much that he decided to take out the referee ? Did he get the ball? ? pic.twitter.com/tJNTCR0TOw — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 28, 2021

Pictures from Premier Sports