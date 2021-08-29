Ahead of the transfer deadline on Tuesday night, Fabrizio Romano has detailed some sagas to keep a close eye on before the window slams shut in his latest column for our friends over at Benchwarmers.

The Italian journalist, who has become the go-to for updates on moves across the world over the last two years, has interestingly picked out Houssem Aouar as a potential ‘last-minute’ target for sides.

With Arsenal and their rivals Spurs both having been offered the services of the central midfielder during this transfer window, Romano sees him as someone that English clubs could make a late swoop for.

23-year-old Aouar has been a regular fixture in transfer speculation in recent years, the ace has been an important player for Lyon since the 17/18 season, impressing enough to win a cap for France last year.

Romano indicates that Arsenal are yet to offer up an ‘answer’ to the Ligue 1 side on Aouar, whilst Tottenham continue to look for a new midfielder (and also right-back) in the final stages of the window.

Romano sees the Frenchman as a potential ‘last-minute’ target for English clubs:

“Keep an eye on Houssem Aouar as a last-minute opportunity for English clubs, Arsenal have so far not given an answer for the OL (Lyon) midfielder.”

“Tottenham instead tried an unsuccessful exchange between Serge Aurier and Emerson Royal with Barca, while continuing to look for a new midfielder and a right back in the last hours of the transfer market.”

Arsenal seem in desperate need of a signing like Aouar who could immediately lift the team as they’re heading into the international break rock-bottom of the Premier League.

Having splashed the cash on the likes of Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard – Arsenal have nothing to show for it yet, so it’s clear that the side are still severely lacking.

Aouar has started and played the entire 90 minutes of Lyon’s four Ligue 1 encounters so far this season and holds an impressive record of 32 goals and 32 assists in 174 appearances for the club to date.