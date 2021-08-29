(Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo cardboard cutout spotted in Manchester United away end at Molineux

Manchester United fans brought a cardboard cutout of Cristiano Ronaldo to Molineux to celebrate his return to the club from Juventus.

Ronaldo is heading back to Man United, with the agreement reached with Juventus having been officially announced by the club on Friday evening.

It’s a huge moment for Man United, not only from a footballing perspective, but to have fans who grew up watching Ronaldo star at Old Trafford return to where it all began for him at the highest level.

As you’d expect, there’s a fair few excited fans in the Man United faithful, as was evident when a cardboard cutout of CR7 in Red Devils gear was spotted in the away end at Molineux.

These Manchester United fans really brought a cutout of Cristiano Ronaldo to their game at Wolves today ? @brfootball Already hyped for his return ? pic.twitter.com/W02wsBghUJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 29, 2021

The Man United fans who made the trip from Manchester to Wolverhampton this afternoon were greeted on arrival by Dan James playing at left-wing.

With Ronaldo presumably set to join up with the squad after the international break, it’s difficult to think of a more substantial upgrade they could have made in that position.

Of course, Marcus Rashford should not be counted out and the England international will soon be back from injury, but for the foreseeable, Ronaldo’s the headline act.