In a developing situation, it has now emerged that Cristiano Ronaldo could wear the No.7 shirt for Manchester United again, according to Jonathan Shrager.

Shrager initially reported that the iconic number would remain attached to Edinson Cavani but the journalist is now ‘hearing’ that it could return to Ronaldo.

Per the Telegraph (subscription required), the Red Devils have agreed to pay Juventus an initial fee of £12.85m for Ronaldo in a deal that will also include a further £6.85m in potential add-ons.

Shrager adds that the Manchester outfit may have found a ‘solution’ with the Premier League over the No.7 issue. As the MEN reiterated recently, with the club already submitting their official squad list, rules dictate that they wouldn’t usually be able to switch squad numbers.

See More: Souness appears to aim another dig at Pogba as he discusses Ronaldo Man Utd transfer

I am now hearing Ronaldo may actually get the 7 shirt, which leads me to believe the club may have found a solution with the Premier League. It was also reported yesterday that Cavani was willing to give up the number. Clearly a situation in flux. I will update if I hear anything https://t.co/ecjk1fxoJ0 — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) August 29, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Mason Greenwood matches 27-year-old Premier League record with goal for Man Utd vs Wolves Video: Late Mason Greenwood winner for Man United not denied by Wolves’ Paul Pogba protest Revealed: Why major Liverpool transfer fell through

Ronaldo established himself as a superstar whilst donning the No.7 shirt in his previous six-year spell with United and the club have had no luck with the players that have wore it since.

First Michael Owen sported it in the final stages of his career, before it headed to Memphis Depay who couldn’t make his mark at United as a youngster but has grown into a world-class player since.

Then Angel Di Maria was handed the number, but the Argentine playmaker was moved on from the Red Devils after just one year.

As if it couldn’t get any worse, Alexis Sanchez was then handed the shirt previously worn by all-time United greats like David Beckham, Eric Cantona, Bryan Robson and George Best.

Since Ronaldo departed for Real Madrid, the only player to have the 7 and still end up a reliable servant to the club has been Antonio Valencia.

With Shrager noting claims that Cavani would be willing to give up the number for Ronaldo, hopefully United can strike an agreement with the Premier League as it’s fitting for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to take back the number that he’s also dominated in with Real Madrid, Juventus and Portugal.