The Old Firm derby north of the border is always a keenly contested affair between Rangers and Celtic, and Sunday lunchtime’s edition is proving to be no different.

A 0-0 half-time score hasn’t been for the want of trying from either side.

The Hoops’ Odsonne Edouard missed an absolute sitter for the visitors at Ibrox, whilst a wonderful, flowing move from the hosts deserved a goal.

Ryan Kent’s brilliant effort could only find the outside of the post with Celtic keeper, Joe Hart, beaten all ends up.