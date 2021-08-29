The Old Firm derby north of the border is always a keenly contested affair between Rangers and Celtic, and Sunday lunchtime’s edition is proving to be no different.
A 0-0 half-time score hasn’t been for the want of trying from either side.
The Hoops’ Odsonne Edouard missed an absolute sitter for the visitors at Ibrox, whilst a wonderful, flowing move from the hosts deserved a goal.
Ryan Kent’s brilliant effort could only find the outside of the post with Celtic keeper, Joe Hart, beaten all ends up.
? Ryan Kent comes close to finding the opening goal here at Ibrox as he hits the post!
