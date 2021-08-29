Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is clearly thrilled with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer.

Watch below as the England international discusses the Ronaldo transfer, making it clear he feels the Portugal international joining has given everyone a lift around Old Trafford.

Ronaldo has been a lethal goal-scorer for many years, and first really made a name for himself in a spell with Man Utd earlier in his career, though he took his game to another level after moving to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

Shaw is now excited to be playing alongside Ronaldo, and if he can be anything like the player he was in his first spell, the excitement will be justified…

? — Shaw on Ronaldo signing: "I feel like it's given the club a massive lift. Obviously that's a big positive. Everyone is excited to see him coming, not just to learn from him, but also to play with him." #mufc #mujournal [Sky]pic.twitter.com/9SZK3RSat2 — United Journal (@theutdjournal) August 29, 2021

Ronaldo is, however, now 36 years of age and didn’t exactly leave Juventus in the best form, with the team as a whole looking below-par last season as they ended their lengthy Serie A dominance by missing out to Inter Milan for the title.