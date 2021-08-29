Man United still need to finalise paperwork over Ronaldo transfer, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he wants the club to finalise the paperwork over Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer back to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international looks to be heading back to Man Utd this summer after the club announced an agreement on Friday, though it seems it’s still subject to a few more formalities before it can be completely announced as a done deal.

Speaking ahead of today’s game against Wolves, Solskjaer talked up the signing of Ronaldo, praising the 36-year-old’s qualities and his character ahead of the move.

Still, the Norwegian tactician did also stress that he wants all the final bits of paperwork to be completed so the club can officially announce it as a done deal.

“Of course the fans have been excited for the last couple of days, we all are of course,” Solskjaer is quoted by United’s official site.

“He has had such a great career and he has been here before. Hopefully we can just finalise the paperwork and announce it. He is going to give everybody a boost, of course.

“I played with him, he’s a great player, he is a top human being, he is a top professional, so he will give everybody in the squad and everybody around the club a buzz.”

MORE: Souness fires warning to Pogba after Ronaldo signing

United fans will hope there isn’t any last-minute drama here that sees the move fall through, but that would be pretty surprising at this stage.

Given that the Red Devils have gone as far as announcing the agreed deal, they’re surely confident there aren’t any more real hurdles to come, just some t’s to cross and i’s to dot.