Video: Son Heung-min scores long-range free-kick for Tottenham vs Watford

Tottenham have gone 1-0 up against Watford this afternoon thanks to a free-kick by Son Heung-min.

The South Korea international has long been a star performer for Spurs, and has scored some memorable strikes in recent times, though this one was probably slightly lucky.

Son was most likely not aiming for goal when he lined up to take this free-kick from long range, but it ended up evading everyone in the box and bouncing in to the far corner.

Son won’t care and neither will Spurs fans, but he surely didn’t mean this? Watch the goal video below and see what you think…

A ?????? free kick and Son Heung-min has Spurs in the lead! And it's a goal on Sonny's 200th #PremierLeague game ? Watch Goal Rush here ? https://t.co/g9I9wTvpyb#OptusSport pic.twitter.com/WSyeCUrfVY — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) August 29, 2021

Tottenham have made a strong start under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and he’ll no doubt take any slice of luck that goes his way right now.