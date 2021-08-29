Souness appears to aim ANOTHER dig at Pogba as he discusses Ronaldo Man Utd transfer

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has surely aimed another subtle dig at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as he discusses Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer back to Old Trafford in the video clip below.

The Scot is well known for his overly-critical attitude to Pogba, whom he’s singled out time and time again during his punditry duty with Sky Sports down the years.

Just take a look at Souness now as he discusses Ronaldo’s move back to Man Utd, with the pundit making it clear he thinks the Portugal international will be good for some players inside the dressing room who “think they’ve already made it” at the highest level…

?"He's terribly courageous. Manchester United will improve." Graeme Souness has a lot of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo coming back to United pic.twitter.com/WsCC3B38Co — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 29, 2021

Although Souness doesn’t name Pogba, it seems pretty obvious that it’s the Frenchman he’s talking about, having said similar things about him in the past.

In fairness, the overall point is a good one – Ronaldo’s presence probably will have a positive influence on the mentality of the squad and should get some people to up their game.