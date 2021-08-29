Souness appears to aim ANOTHER dig at Pogba as he discusses Ronaldo Man Utd transfer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has surely aimed another subtle dig at Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as he discusses Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer back to Old Trafford in the video clip below.

The Scot is well known for his overly-critical attitude to Pogba, whom he’s singled out time and time again during his punditry duty with Sky Sports down the years.

Just take a look at Souness now as he discusses Ronaldo’s move back to Man Utd, with the pundit making it clear he thinks the Portugal international will be good for some players inside the dressing room who “think they’ve already made it” at the highest level…

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Everton star Demarai Gray could turn out to be ‘one of the best wingers in the league’
Roy Keane delivers reality check to Man United fans over Cristiano Ronaldo transfer return
Video: Ryan Kent is a whisker away from sliding Rangers into the lead against Celtic in the Old Firm derby

MORE: Keane delivers reality check to Man Utd fans over Ronaldo transfer

Although Souness doesn’t name Pogba, it seems pretty obvious that it’s the Frenchman he’s talking about, having said similar things about him in the past.

In fairness, the overall point is a good one – Ronaldo’s presence probably will have a positive influence on the mentality of the squad and should get some people to up their game.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo Graeme Souness Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.