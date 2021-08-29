Tottenham Hotspur supporters will be devastated after the latest update on the future of Barcelona prospect Ilaix Moriba from Sky Germany reporter Max Bielefeld.

Bielefeld reports that Moriba’s side have told Spurs that they have decided to join RB Leipzig instead, with this devastating blow coming just a day after chief Fabio Paratici was in Barcelona to finalise a deal.

It’s added that Spain youth international Moriba will be a replacement for Marcel Sabitzer, a player who will be known to Spurs fans having tormented them in the Champions League during 19/20.

Moriba is on the way out of the Camp Nou despite a brilliant breakthrough season last time out, the central midfielder has found himself cast away from the first-team due to a contract fallout.

The 18-year-old started five of his 18 appearances for the Catalan outfit’s senior side last season, showing his creative spark as he contributed three assists.

Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig is looking more and more likely. The player’s side told Tottenham yesterday that they have made their choice to join the Bundesliga. Moriba would be the replacement for Marcel Sabitzer. Fee around 20m€. #TransferUpdate — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) August 29, 2021

Bielefeld reports that Moriba is slated to join Leipzig, a side who have established themselves as a regular fixture in the Champions League in recent years, for a fee of around €20m (£17m).

Nuno Espirito Santo and Spurs supporters will be kicking themselves as they seem set to miss out on the transfer of Moriba, he’s a gifted young midfielder who certainly wouldn’t have been able for the aforementioned kind of fee if it wasn’t for his contract drama.

Leipzig may well be a better fit for the talent anyway, he’ll be playing with a top side – importantly having the chance to shine in the UCL, but will not have to deal with the pressure of the Premier League.