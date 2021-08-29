“There is a 60-percent to 70-percent chance” – Willian’s dad comments on his son returning to Brazil

The negotiations between Corinthians and Willian are ongoing, with the 33-year-old working on his exit from Arsenal FC. Since there are no prominent offers from European clubs, the midfielder seems close to a move to the Brazilian side.

In an interview with Rádio Capital (via UOL Esporte), Willian’s father, Severino Vieira da Silva, gave a perspective on what stage the conversations are at and encouraged the loyal fans by saying that there is a 60-percent to 70-percent chance of his son going back to Corinthians.

“What is 99-percent? It’s the same thing as nothing because sometimes the 1-percent knocks out the 99-percent. I like to talk about percentage when it’s 100-percent correct. As a perspective, I would say that it is 60-percent or 70-percent,”

A great supporter of his son’s return to the club where he made his professional debut, Severino guaranteed that Willian only wants to join Corinthians if he returns to Brazil.

In addition, he admitted that Alvinegro proposed the midfielder, who liked what he saw. Still, not everything depends on him, but on an endorsement by Arsenal, which is seeking a friendly contract termination in the coming days.

“In reality, there was a survey and possibly a proposal that they made, but someone has to hammer the agreement between Corinthians and Arsenal. Willian received the proposal and is analyzing it because other proposals are coming that he is also analyzing,” Severino said.

“Now, he looked at Corinthians’ proposal with good eyes and depends on the negotiations between the two clubs. It doesn’t just depend on him. It depends on the club he’s in, Arsenal, which then I don’t have that participation anymore. The proposal has to have Arsenal’s agreement and approval.”

The player’s father revealed that there were offers from Milan and Roma, which are being analyzed as well as others, but some polls have already been discarded, especially those from the Middle East.

“There’s Milan, there’s Roma, speculation has several others, they tried to bring proposals, for example, from the UAE, but he didn’t agree to go there, and we are analyzing the others,” Severino said.