Some Manchester United supporters have called for Fred to be taken out of the team after a shaky start in the first-half of today’s Premier League tie against Wolves.

Fred almost cost the Red Devils just five minutes into the encounter, with a disastrous touch from the midfielder reigniting a counter-attack for the Wanderers.

The 28-year-old was also left falling to the floor as he failed to recover from his blunder, Francisco Trincao would’ve had a goal to his name were it not for the last-ditch block from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fred is lined up in the middle of the park alongside Paul Pogba, but it’s quite clear that the Red Devils are being overrun – especially when their Midlands opponents break on the counter.

Here is how some of the Man United faithful have reacted to the Brazilian’s first-half display:

Fred has failed to live up to his £47m price tag, per BBC Sport, since joining United in the summer of 2018 but has looked more reliable for the side over the last two seasons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a difficult situation with Fred, the Brazil international has the bundles of energy and legs that the Red Devils need in the middle of the park, but not the composure.

United were very fortunate this afternoon, an error like Fred’s should’ve put them behind but Wan-Bissaka came up with a magnificent defensive stop.

Maybe Solskjaer should replace Fred at halftime as it’s unlikely that they’ll get lucky again if he slips up.

