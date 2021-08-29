Some Manchester United supporters have called for Fred to be taken out of the team after a shaky start in the first-half of today’s Premier League tie against Wolves.

Fred almost cost the Red Devils just five minutes into the encounter, with a disastrous touch from the midfielder reigniting a counter-attack for the Wanderers.

The 28-year-old was also left falling to the floor as he failed to recover from his blunder, Francisco Trincao would’ve had a goal to his name were it not for the last-ditch block from Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fred is lined up in the middle of the park alongside Paul Pogba, but it’s quite clear that the Red Devils are being overrun – especially when their Midlands opponents break on the counter.

See More: Cristiano Ronaldo could still take back No.7 shirt for Man United despite Premier League issue

Here is how some of the Man United faithful have reacted to the Brazilian’s first-half display:

No more now!! This is becoming a weekly embarrassment! Get Fred out of that team! #mufc — Paul N (@PaulN84) August 29, 2021

Get fred out of this club I’ve had enough of him — Tyler Curtis (@Airborne_086) August 29, 2021

That Wolves chance is literally all Fred’s fault. Get gone — Mathew™ (@Mxtheww) August 29, 2021

Get Fred out.. games on 5 mins and he’s been at fault twice already for two of wolves chances — Dan Condon (@dancon_997) August 29, 2021

Didn’t think Fred’s performance v Southampton could get worse, but he’s doing a good job at trying today. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) August 29, 2021

GET FRED OFF IMMEDIATELY PLEASE. — Castro1021 (@Castro1021) August 29, 2021

If Fred is going to be this poor, you might as well just throw Garner in there. Rather someone that can improve get the minutes. — ???? (@Utd_Ryan_) August 29, 2021

If Donny can’t get in ahead of Fred on this performance, then I wouldn’t bother turning up to train again. #MUFC — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) August 29, 2021

Fred has failed to live up to his £47m price tag, per BBC Sport, since joining United in the summer of 2018 but has looked more reliable for the side over the last two seasons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a difficult situation with Fred, the Brazil international has the bundles of energy and legs that the Red Devils need in the middle of the park, but not the composure.

United were very fortunate this afternoon, an error like Fred’s should’ve put them behind but Wan-Bissaka came up with a magnificent defensive stop.

Maybe Solskjaer should replace Fred at halftime as it’s unlikely that they’ll get lucky again if he slips up.