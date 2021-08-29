Tottenham top, Arsenal bottom: Spurs have ultimate North London bragging rights for first time in top-flight history

Tottenham Hotspur are top of the Premier League, with Arsenal rock bottom. That has never happened before.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men defeated Watford 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to make it three wins out of three.
No other team in the Premier League has been successful in winning all three of their opening fixtures. Nuno has got off to the best possible start.
Compare that to North London rivals Arsenal, who have lost all three of their league games so far without having scored a single goal.
As a result, they sit rock bottom of the Premier League.
The two sides have NEVER concurrently occupied these positions.
1 – For the first time in top-flight history, Tottenham Hotspur will end the day top at the same time as Arsenal ending the day bottom of the table. Parallel. pic.twitter.com/Z926RdCCMa
— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021
MORE: Tottenham make history while Nuno does something no Spurs boss has achieved in 72 years
Of course, Nuno deserves credit for the way that he has managed a difficult situation at Tottenham and got off to a strong start to the season.
However, the only reason this has happened – for the first time – is Mikel Arteta’s inability to get the best out of his Arsenal players.
The Gunners have had to face Chelsea and Manchester City, but they were incredibly limp and miserable in both games.
Arsenal deserve to be bottom of the league, having been the disappointment of the opening three match-weeks.
Something needs to change, and fast, if they want to turn their season around.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
Weak reasons yet again spurs beat man City in the opening game it’s not like we’re yet to play them cos we beat them already we haven’t conseeded a goal we got 9 out of 9 and are pushing forward because we got our defence organised tightened our midfield and although our passes aren’t accurate and our long range passes are we we kept out teams by keeping our passes tight and accurate even though the delivery still needs work we are improving while arsenal are struggling to do the same and not because of who they played because for the last 8 years they have finished below us and is still on a steady decline while despite our problems sith managers tactics Cup losses we still finished above them consistently for nearly 10 years so your wrong