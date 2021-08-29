Tottenham top, Arsenal bottom: Spurs have ultimate North London bragging rights for first time in top-flight history

Tottenham Hotspur are top of the Premier League, with Arsenal rock bottom. That has never happened before.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men defeated Watford 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to make it three wins out of three.

No other team in the Premier League has been successful in winning all three of their opening fixtures. Nuno has got off to the best possible start.

Compare that to North London rivals Arsenal, who have lost all three of their league games so far without having scored a single goal.

As a result, they sit rock bottom of the Premier League.

The two sides have NEVER concurrently occupied these positions.

1 – For the first time in top-flight history, Tottenham Hotspur will end the day top at the same time as Arsenal ending the day bottom of the table. Parallel. pic.twitter.com/Z926RdCCMa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 29, 2021

Of course, Nuno deserves credit for the way that he has managed a difficult situation at Tottenham and got off to a strong start to the season.

However, the only reason this has happened – for the first time – is Mikel Arteta’s inability to get the best out of his Arsenal players.

The Gunners have had to face Chelsea and Manchester City, but they were incredibly limp and miserable in both games.

Arsenal deserve to be bottom of the league, having been the disappointment of the opening three match-weeks.

Something needs to change, and fast, if they want to turn their season around.