Tottenham make history while Nuno does something no Spurs boss has achieved in 72 years

Tottenham have made history after their 1-0 win over Watford in today’s Premier League clash.

Son Heung-min scored from a free-kick to give Spurs the three points, continuing Nuno Espirito Santo’s superb start to life with his new club after leaving Wolves for north London in the summer.

Tottenham were poor for much of last season and missed out on a top four spot, but Nuno seems to have majorly improved this team, turning them into a far more solid outfit, based on what we’ve seen so far.

Remarkably, he’s done something no Spurs manager has managed in 72 years by winning his first three league games with the club…

For Tottenham, it’s also a remarkable piece of history as they’ve won all three of their opening three league matches without conceding a single goal for the first time ever…

There will no doubt be tougher challenges ahead for Spurs, but Nuno has done brilliantly with this record-breaking start with his new club.

Some fans won’t have been entirely convinced by his appointment at first, but the Portuguese tactician is surely silencing any doubters now.

