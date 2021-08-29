Manchester United are reportedly preparing a late bid to beat Arsenal to the signing of €40million Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier.

The England international has long been linked with the Red Devils, but the Gunners also recently stepped up their interest in bringing the former Tottenham man back to the Premier League.

Still, it’s widely known that Trippier himself would rather move to Man Utd than Arsenal, so it seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are now moving into pole position to get this done.

Spanish outlet AS now claim that United are preparing a late bid to meet Trippier’s asking price as a deal now surely edges closer to completion, with personal terms not expected to be a problem.

United could do with Trippier as a more attacking option at right-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka more suited to a defensive role.

There has even been talk of Solskjaer trying to play with wing-backs, with Wan-Bissaka moving into the back three, while Trippier or Diogo Dalot play an attacking role on the right.

Dalot could be leaving Old Trafford, however, so Trippier seems ideal to come in and fill that role.