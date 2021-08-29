It has emerged that a loan exit for Manchester United wonderkid Amad Diallo to Feyenoord is now in doubt due to a training injury that the 19-year-old suffered in the team’s last session.

VI originally broke the news, which has now been shared by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano as well.

Romano notes that Feyenoord had reached an agreement with both the winger and United, even booking a medical and travel for Amad before this last-minute setback.

Romano adds that the deal is now ‘in danger’ and ‘at risk’ in a nightmare blow for Amad, who will find first-team football difficult to come by due to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s winger pecking order this season.

Amad hasn’t featured at all so far this season, having been handed an extended break owing to his involvement with the Ivory Coast national team at the Olympics.

See More: Mason Greenwood matches 27-year-old Premier League record with goal for Man Utd vs Wolves

Frank #Arnesen heeft er alles aan gedaan, de deal met #ManchesterUnited was beklonken, maar Amad #Diallo raakte geblesseerd tijdens training en komt zeer ws niet naar De Kuip zie @VI_nl — Martijn Krabbendam (@Mkrabby) August 29, 2021

Agreement reached for Amad Diallo to Feyenoord with player and Manchester United since yesterday, also medical and travel scheduled – but the deal is now ‘in danger’ because of an injury. ? #MUFC Diallo had an injury in the last training session with Man Utd. Deal now at risk. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Manchester United break all-time English Football League record with win over Wolves Mason Greenwood matches 27-year-old Premier League record with goal for Man Utd vs Wolves Video: Late Mason Greenwood winner for Man United not denied by Wolves’ Paul Pogba protest

United pre-agreed the transfer of Amad last summer, signing the ace from Atalanta for an initial fee of €25m in a deal worth up to €40m according to Romano for the Guardian.

The exciting prospect was only handed eight first-team appearances for the Red Devils after his official arrival in January though, with Diallo only starting on two of these occasions.

Amad was already finding action hard to come by in his first six months at the club, with Solskjaer starting the likes of Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood, and also calling on Dan James frequently.

The addition of Jadon Sancho blocked Amad’s path to regular action even more, but the return of Jesse Lingard and a new contract for Juan Mata leave the Ivorian with little chance of seeing the pitch.

Whilst Feyenoord may not have been the ideal destination for Amad to head out on loan to, due to them not being in one of Europe’s top five leagues, that switch would’ve allowed the talent to focus on his football away from the pressure – and ensuing intense scrutiny – that comes with the Premier League.

The deal has only been mooted as very unlikely right now, so there’s still a chance that Amad could head to Holland, otherwise United may find themselves unable to loan the youngster out until January.