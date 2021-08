Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, who’s on loan to Flamengo, made his debut for the South American club against Santos FC.

The 25-year-old came on in the second half for his first minutes with the Brazilian giant. In nine minutes of action, Pereira would take advantage of a mistake made by the Santos as there was a miscommunication on a pass.

Pereira only had to beat the goalkeeper, which he did to score in his debut with his new club.