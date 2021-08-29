Video: Andreas Pereira shares his thoughts after scoring a goal in his debut for Flamengo

Andreas Pereira’s debut with Flamengo on the right foot as the midfielder scored the final goal in their rout 4-0 over Santos.

Following the match, the 25-year-old on loan to the South American club from Manchester United spoke to Premire (via UOL Esporte), where Pereira revealed that he dreamed of debuting with a goal and thanked everyone who welcomed him to the club.

“Always dreaming of the goal, and I was happy there. So I’m really happy. I want to thank everyone who took part and who accommodated me, made me feel good here at the club. I am very grateful for that,” Pereira said.

Pereira is a childhood fan of Santos. However, he stressed that this is in the past and that, today, his focus is on playing for Flamengo, who, according to him, is the biggest club in the continent of America.

“It’s a thing of the past. I think these things; we have to let go now. I’m here to defend Flamengo, the biggest club in Brazil and America,” Pereira said.

